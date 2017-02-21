CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Authorities Probe Reports Of Shots Fired At Houston Hospital

February 21, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Houston

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The police chief in Houston says no one has been found injured and there’s no evidence of a shooting amid reports of gunfire inside the hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

Chief Art Acevedo says his officers were making a second search of Ben Taub Hospital, one of the city’s major trauma centers.

Police began receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of officers and SWAT team members are at the hospital.

“Once the alarm went off, the code that the hospital has for an active shooter, folks started immediately evacuating the hospitals and some sheltered in place which is part of the protocols,” said Acevedo.

Television images from helicopters showed dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appeared to have been evacuated on gurneys or in wheelchairs.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, officers are busy debriefing witnesses, some who describe the suspect as a white male of unknown age who’s bald — but when asked if anyone saw a gunman, police say they have no evidence of that.

The hospital has nearly 500 beds and its trauma center treats more than 100,000 emergency patients each year.

At this time it is unclear whether or not Tuesday’s incident was a false alarm.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia