Boomer & Carton: Jerry Is Back And As Dialed-In As Usual

February 21, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Jerry Recco had laser focus Tuesday morning while delivering the latest edition of his wildly popular update series.

Though none of our local professional teams were in action Monday night, there was still plenty to talk about. The “maven” touched on the ongoing Darrelle Revis saga, the Yankees signing former Met Jon Niese, A-Rod making his debut as an instructor at spring training, and the big NBA trade between the Kings and Pelicans.

Click on the audio player below to get the latest.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia