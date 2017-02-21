Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 21, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a sound which came from Yankees skipper Joe Girardi.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
With Chris Simms filling in once again for Boomer, the guys dove head-first into a pile of off-the-field topics, including the ongoing rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony, the Darrelle Revis saga and the weekend blow-up between Dellin Betances and Yankees executive Randy Levine. Craig, Chris and Jerry Recco also got into the huge NBA trade involving DeMarcus Cousins.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »