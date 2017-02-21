Dramatic Video Captures Moments When Children Plunged Through Ice In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cell phone video captures young people struggling after plunging into an icy pond in Central Park.

The incident took place Monday night in the pond in the southeast corner of Central Park.

Six children plunged through the ice after venturing out onto it to take a selfie at around 5:55 p.m.

“We were going to take a picture on the ice, and then one of my friends slipped, and once he fell, we all fell in the water,” 13-year-old Kevin McQueen told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

McQueen told Castro that the group opted to take the picture despite signs warning of thin ice.

“We started to throw stuff on the ice to see if it would break, and it wouldn’t break, so then we went on the ice,” McQueen said.

McQueen described the harrowing moments after the group plunged through the ice.

“My chest was closing up, like I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “We were all sinking down, and we were all holding on to each other.”

Two tourists who were nearby jumped into the water to help the children before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

“He went in the water, man. I was like halfway in. So yeah, we were just shoveling them out,” said Ethan Turnbull. “The last one was unconscious, and the other three were failing as well.”

“I just had to get them out of the water. That’s all I had to do,” he added. “The last one was unconscious. He wasn’t getting out on his own. He was frothing at the mouth.”

“I had to swim over and get them in,” Bennett Jonas said. “I just had to just grab him and as hard as I could pull, and as hard as I could go to get him out. It’s do or die. I either went after him and grabbed him, or he would not be here tonight.”

“I want to thank that gentleman for saving my little brother and saving the other kids,” McQueen’s sister Noemi Rosario said.

All of the children were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.