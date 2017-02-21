NYPD: Man Steals $10K, Tablets From Vegan Restaurant In Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said stole thousands of dollars from a popular vegan restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The suspect broke in to Champs Diner on Meserole Street through a side door just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
He allegedly took off with four iPads, a Galaxy tablet, an Amazon Fire Kindle, and two safes containing approximately $10,000.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.