Connecticut Couple Fined For Not Removing Racial Slur Found Spray-Painted On Their Garage Door

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An interracial Connecticut couple is being fined for not removing a racial slur spray painted on their home.
The “N-word” was spray-painted in large black letters on the garage door of a home on High Clear Drive over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Heather Lindsay, who’s white, and her husband, Lexene Charles, who’s black, are frustrated that the vandal has not yet been caught.
Lindsay, who said their home has been vandalized multiple times, believes Stamford authorities have failed to properly investigate, and said she won’t remove the slur until they do.
The city issued a blight citation, which carries a $100 daily fine.
Police Chief John Fontneau said his detectives are aggressively investigating.
“I took a great offensive to it as did all members of our police department, not only the police department but all members of our community took offense to it,” Fontneau said. “I came up personally and offered to remove that graffiti from her garage door to no avail.”
NAACP representatives on Monday called for a full investigation, including canvassing the neighborhood and posting a patrol car to make sure the couple is safe.
