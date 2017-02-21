Police Seek Public’s Help Searching For Woman Accused Of Stealing $50 From Elderly Man In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man had his money stolen while trying to buy lunch in the Bronx, and now police are hoping the public can help track down the woman responsible.

It happened at the Burger King at Concourse Plaza on 161st Street in the Grand Concourse section of the Bronx on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the 66-year-old man with a walker place a $50 bill on the counter to pay for his meal. Then, the woman next to him snatches it.

When the man tries to get it back, the woman pushes him, they struggle a bit, and then she leaves.

Customers told CBS2’s Alice Gainer this is a new low.

“That is surprising. It’s horrible,” one woman said.

“This is an outrage. People have to be more aware of who they have next to them. Everyone’s trying to get over on each other,” a man said.

“A lot of people out here are sneaky too. She took it off the counter, some people take it out of your pocket. You don’t know who you have around you and that’s sad,” another woman added.

The victim was not hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the NYPD.