Report: Jets Make Contract Offer To CB K’Waun Williams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are reportedly among four teams that have offered a contract to free agent cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Citing a league source, NJ.com reported that the Jets made an offer after the ex-Brown and Paterson native visited Florham Park last week. According to separate reports, the other teams making offers are the Lions, 49ers and Dolphins. Williams is also scheduled to visit the Vikings on Wednesday. He is expected to make his decision later this week, the NJ.com source said.

Williams, 25, did not play last season due to an ankle injury. Williams and the Browns clashed over the injury — the cornerback believed he needed surgery to remove bone spurs, while the team insisted the operation wasn’t necessary. Cleveland suspended Williams for two weeks after he refused to play in a preseason game and later waived him.

The Bears claimed Williams off waivers, but the move was voided after he failed his physical. Williams underwent surgery in November and is healthy now.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound Williams was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2014. In his first two seasons, the slot corner played in 26 games, starting 10.

While he has yet to intercept a pass in his NFL career, Williams, who played at Saint Joseph Regional High in Montvale, was developing a reputation as an up-and-coming, dependable nickel back.

Cornerback is one of the top areas of concern for the Jets entering the 2017 season. The team might decide to release Darrelle Revis due to his declining play, $15.3 million salary cap hit and legal troubles. Starter Buster Skrine is under contract, as are Juston Burris, Bryson Keeton and Darryl Roberts. Marcus Williams and Dexter McDougle are restricted free agents, and Nick Marshall is an exclusive-rights free agent.

Last season, the Jets were ranked 16th in pass defense, allowing 243.6 yards per game. Only five teams allowed more passing touchdowns (30) than New York.