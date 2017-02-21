Best Of Mike Francesa: Alex Rodriguez Shows Up To Deny PED Use In November 2013

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On Nov. 20, 2013, Alex Rodriguez, who was fighting to avoid a 211-game suspension for PED use, walked out of his grievance hearing after arbitrator Fredric Horowitz refused to order baseball Commissioner Bud Selig to testify.
A-Rod then showed up at the WFAN studios to talk to host Mike Francesa about it. During the conversation, Rodriguez vehemently denied having used PEDs at all since 2003. He also denied having leaked documents about Ryan Braun to Yahoo Sports, calling that accusation by Major League Baseball “laughable” and “disgusting.” Finally, he denied any obstruction of justice during the course of the case, one of the several reasons given by MLB to give Rodriguez the biggest drug-related suspension of all-time.
“I can’t make any decision now. I’m way too hot,” Rodriguez told Francesa when asked to state for the record whether he’s guilty of the latest allegations. “I did nothing, Mike. With the (Anthony) Bosch nonsense, nothing.”
The arbitrator later reduced A-Rod’s suspension to 162 games — the entire 2014 season.
