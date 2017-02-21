Best Of Mike Francesa: March 2014 Interview With Derek Jeter

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In spring training 2014, Derek Jeter announced he was about to embark on his final season.
In this March 24, 2014, interview, WFAN’s Mike Francesa asks the Yankees legend about his career, his retirement and the season ahead.
“It seems like a lot of those years just sort of flew by,” Jeter said of his career. “And even this spring training here, I’m trying to appreciate each and every day I’m on the field, and it’s pretty much flown by as well.”
