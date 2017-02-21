New Additive To Heroin Poses Potential Deadly Risks For Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new additive to heroin could be coming to Long Island, and it could have deadly consequences.
It’s called Carfentanil, and it has been added to the narcotic in the Midwest, leading to a spike in overdoses. Now, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has issued a warning that Carfentanil could be coming to Long Island.
“In the case of Carfentanil, both the person overdosing and the rescuer are in danger if they come into contact with this potent drug,” he said in a statement, “as a miniscule amount of the powdery substance — that gets absorbed into the skin or is unwittingly inhaled — can cause overdose or death.”
“Anyone attempting to assist a person overdosing on Carfentanil is advised to wear protective gloves and a face shield,” he continued.
Dr. Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Family and Children’s Association, tells WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall the drug is “ten thousand times more potent than morphine.”
He says the drug is like nothing he’s ever seen, adding to Mangano’s claim that first responders need to take extra precaution when dealing with potential overdoses.
“They can’t experience skin exposure to this drug because it seeps into your skin very quickly and can poison you, so this is a very powerful drug,” he adds.
Nassau County will be holding a free training and information session in April where people can learn how to safely treat people under the influence of Carfentanil.
