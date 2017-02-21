CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Schwei’s Devils Notes: Surging Hall, A Lot Of Saves, And Shutouts

Veteran Forward Is Making An Impact In His First Season With New Jersey; Schneider Solid Between The Pipes February 21, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: John Schweibacher, New Jersey Devils

By John Schweibacher
» More Columns

The Devils remained in the conversation for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after splitting their home-and-home set with the Islanders over the weekend.

New Jersey’s eight-game road points streak came to an end with a 6-4 loss at Barclays Center on Sunday night. Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists in the loss and now has 40 points this season, the fourth most among veteran players acquired last offseason, league-wide.

Here is the list through Feb. 20:

— Eric Staal (Wild): 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists)

— Alexander Radulov (Canadiens): 42 (14, 28)

— Radim Vrbata (Coyotes): 41 (12, 29)

— Hall (Devils): 40 (14, 26)

— Kyle Okposo (Sabres): 39 (18, 21)

— Thomas Vanek (Red Wings): 37 (15, 22)

— Michael Grabner (Rangers): 36 (26, 10)

— Jonathan Marchessault (Panthers): 35 (16, 19)

— Sam Gagner (Blue Jackets): 34 (14, 20)

The six goals allowed by the Devils on Sunday were the most in a game against the Islanders since March 7, 2009, when they lost 7-3 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Devils won the home-ice half of the set, 3-2, on Saturday night. Cory Schneider stopped 40 shots in the win, the third time this season he made at least 40 stops in a game. It was the sixth time in club history a New Jersey goalie made at least 40 saves in a game against the Islanders and just the second time in a win:

— 2/18/17: Devils 3-2 (Schneider, 40 saves)

— 1/4/07: Devils, 4-3 (Martin Brodeur, 40)

— 2/25/90: 3-3 tie (Chris Terreri, 45)

— 12/12/87: Islanders, 5-3 (Bob Sauve, 40)

— 3/14/87: Islanders, 7-6 (Alain Chevrier, 42)

— 10/21/86: Islanders, 6-3 (Terreri, 40)

Schneider successfully stopped a John Tavares penalty shot at 8:10 of the first period on Saturday night. He has not allowed a goal on any of the last six penalty shots he has faced.

It was the fifth penalty shot attempt all-time by the Islanders against the Devils, none of which resulted in goals:

— 2/18/17: John Tavares vs. Cory Schneider

— 2/16/13: David Ullstrom vs. Johan Hedberg

— 11/25/11: Michael Grabner vs. Johan Hedberg

— 10/10/08: Kyle Okposo vs. Brodeur

— 2/27/01: Dave Scatchard vs. Brodeur

The Devils lost to Ottawa, 3-0, last Thursday night at Prudential Center. Mike Condon made 21 saves for the Senators, his fifth shutout of the season and the ninth all-time by an Ottawa net minder against New Jersey in the regular season:

— 2/16/17: Senators, 3-0. (Mike Condon, 21 saves)

— 12/17/14: Senators, 2-0. (Craig Anderson, 34)

— 4/12/13: Senators, 2-0. (Anderson, 33)

— 1/26/10: Senators, 3-0. (Brian Elliot, 24)

— 3/19/06: Senators, 4-0. (Ray Emery, 22)

— 1/13/04: Senators, 4-0. (Patrick Lalime, 26)

— 12/18/02: Senators, 3-0. (Lalime, 27)

— 1/22/01: Senators, 1-0. (Jani Hurme, 23)

— 1/2/99: Senators, 6-0. (Damian Rhodes, 30)

Ottawa’s three shutouts all-time against the Devils at Prudential Center are tied for the second most by any club since the arena opened in 2007:

— Capitals, 4 shutouts

— Senators, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Bruins, 3

— Rangers, Flyers, 2

— 7 teams tied with 1

Plus/Minus: Plus: Devante Smith-Pelly. The veteran right wing scored his first goal since Nov. 17 in his return to the lineup against the Islanders after being a healthy scratch for six straight games.

Minus: Mike Cammalleri. The veteran left wing was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career, sitting out both games this past weekend after scoring just one goal in his previous 33 games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia