Schwei’s Devils Notes: Surging Hall, A Lot Of Saves, And Shutouts

By John Schweibacher

The Devils remained in the conversation for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after splitting their home-and-home set with the Islanders over the weekend.

New Jersey’s eight-game road points streak came to an end with a 6-4 loss at Barclays Center on Sunday night. Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists in the loss and now has 40 points this season, the fourth most among veteran players acquired last offseason, league-wide.

Here is the list through Feb. 20:

— Eric Staal (Wild): 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists)

— Alexander Radulov (Canadiens): 42 (14, 28)

— Radim Vrbata (Coyotes): 41 (12, 29)

— Hall (Devils): 40 (14, 26)

— Kyle Okposo (Sabres): 39 (18, 21)

— Thomas Vanek (Red Wings): 37 (15, 22)

— Michael Grabner (Rangers): 36 (26, 10)

— Jonathan Marchessault (Panthers): 35 (16, 19)

— Sam Gagner (Blue Jackets): 34 (14, 20)

The six goals allowed by the Devils on Sunday were the most in a game against the Islanders since March 7, 2009, when they lost 7-3 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Devils won the home-ice half of the set, 3-2, on Saturday night. Cory Schneider stopped 40 shots in the win, the third time this season he made at least 40 stops in a game. It was the sixth time in club history a New Jersey goalie made at least 40 saves in a game against the Islanders and just the second time in a win:

— 2/18/17: Devils 3-2 (Schneider, 40 saves)

— 1/4/07: Devils, 4-3 (Martin Brodeur, 40)

— 2/25/90: 3-3 tie (Chris Terreri, 45)

— 12/12/87: Islanders, 5-3 (Bob Sauve, 40)

— 3/14/87: Islanders, 7-6 (Alain Chevrier, 42)

— 10/21/86: Islanders, 6-3 (Terreri, 40)

Schneider successfully stopped a John Tavares penalty shot at 8:10 of the first period on Saturday night. He has not allowed a goal on any of the last six penalty shots he has faced.

It was the fifth penalty shot attempt all-time by the Islanders against the Devils, none of which resulted in goals:

— 2/18/17: John Tavares vs. Cory Schneider

— 2/16/13: David Ullstrom vs. Johan Hedberg

— 11/25/11: Michael Grabner vs. Johan Hedberg

— 10/10/08: Kyle Okposo vs. Brodeur

— 2/27/01: Dave Scatchard vs. Brodeur

The Devils lost to Ottawa, 3-0, last Thursday night at Prudential Center. Mike Condon made 21 saves for the Senators, his fifth shutout of the season and the ninth all-time by an Ottawa net minder against New Jersey in the regular season:

— 2/16/17: Senators, 3-0. (Mike Condon, 21 saves)

— 12/17/14: Senators, 2-0. (Craig Anderson, 34)

— 4/12/13: Senators, 2-0. (Anderson, 33)

— 1/26/10: Senators, 3-0. (Brian Elliot, 24)

— 3/19/06: Senators, 4-0. (Ray Emery, 22)

— 1/13/04: Senators, 4-0. (Patrick Lalime, 26)

— 12/18/02: Senators, 3-0. (Lalime, 27)

— 1/22/01: Senators, 1-0. (Jani Hurme, 23)

— 1/2/99: Senators, 6-0. (Damian Rhodes, 30)

Ottawa’s three shutouts all-time against the Devils at Prudential Center are tied for the second most by any club since the arena opened in 2007:

— Capitals, 4 shutouts

— Senators, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Bruins, 3

— Rangers, Flyers, 2

— 7 teams tied with 1

Plus/Minus: Plus: Devante Smith-Pelly. The veteran right wing scored his first goal since Nov. 17 in his return to the lineup against the Islanders after being a healthy scratch for six straight games.

Minus: Mike Cammalleri. The veteran left wing was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career, sitting out both games this past weekend after scoring just one goal in his previous 33 games.