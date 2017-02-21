Schwei’s Devils Notes: Surging Hall, A Lot Of Saves, And Shutouts

By John Schweibacher
» More Columns
The Devils remained in the conversation for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after splitting their home-and-home set with the Islanders over the weekend.
New Jersey’s eight-game road points streak came to an end with a 6-4 loss at Barclays Center on Sunday night. Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists in the loss and now has 40 points this season, the fourth most among veteran players acquired last offseason, league-wide.
Here is the list through Feb. 20:
— Eric Staal (Wild): 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists)
— Alexander Radulov (Canadiens): 42 (14, 28)
— Radim Vrbata (Coyotes): 41 (12, 29)
— Hall (Devils): 40 (14, 26)
— Kyle Okposo (Sabres): 39 (18, 21)
— Thomas Vanek (Red Wings): 37 (15, 22)
— Michael Grabner (Rangers): 36 (26, 10)
— Jonathan Marchessault (Panthers): 35 (16, 19)
— Sam Gagner (Blue Jackets): 34 (14, 20)
The six goals allowed by the Devils on Sunday were the most in a game against the Islanders since March 7, 2009, when they lost 7-3 at Nassau Coliseum.
The Devils won the home-ice half of the set, 3-2, on Saturday night. Cory Schneider stopped 40 shots in the win, the third time this season he made at least 40 stops in a game. It was the sixth time in club history a New Jersey goalie made at least 40 saves in a game against the Islanders and just the second time in a win:
— 2/18/17: Devils 3-2 (Schneider, 40 saves)
— 1/4/07: Devils, 4-3 (Martin Brodeur, 40)
— 2/25/90: 3-3 tie (Chris Terreri, 45)
— 12/12/87: Islanders, 5-3 (Bob Sauve, 40)
— 3/14/87: Islanders, 7-6 (Alain Chevrier, 42)
— 10/21/86: Islanders, 6-3 (Terreri, 40)
Schneider successfully stopped a John Tavares penalty shot at 8:10 of the first period on Saturday night. He has not allowed a goal on any of the last six penalty shots he has faced.
It was the fifth penalty shot attempt all-time by the Islanders against the Devils, none of which resulted in goals:
— 2/18/17: John Tavares vs. Cory Schneider
— 2/16/13: David Ullstrom vs. Johan Hedberg
— 11/25/11: Michael Grabner vs. Johan Hedberg
— 10/10/08: Kyle Okposo vs. Brodeur
— 2/27/01: Dave Scatchard vs. Brodeur
The Devils lost to Ottawa, 3-0, last Thursday night at Prudential Center. Mike Condon made 21 saves for the Senators, his fifth shutout of the season and the ninth all-time by an Ottawa net minder against New Jersey in the regular season:
— 2/16/17: Senators, 3-0. (Mike Condon, 21 saves)
— 12/17/14: Senators, 2-0. (Craig Anderson, 34)
— 4/12/13: Senators, 2-0. (Anderson, 33)
— 1/26/10: Senators, 3-0. (Brian Elliot, 24)
— 3/19/06: Senators, 4-0. (Ray Emery, 22)
— 1/13/04: Senators, 4-0. (Patrick Lalime, 26)
— 12/18/02: Senators, 3-0. (Lalime, 27)
— 1/22/01: Senators, 1-0. (Jani Hurme, 23)
— 1/2/99: Senators, 6-0. (Damian Rhodes, 30)
Ottawa’s three shutouts all-time against the Devils at Prudential Center are tied for the second most by any club since the arena opened in 2007:
— Capitals, 4 shutouts
— Senators, Islanders, Penguins, Blues, Bruins, 3
— Rangers, Flyers, 2
— 7 teams tied with 1
Plus/Minus: Plus: Devante Smith-Pelly. The veteran right wing scored his first goal since Nov. 17 in his return to the lineup against the Islanders after being a healthy scratch for six straight games.
Minus: Mike Cammalleri. The veteran left wing was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career, sitting out both games this past weekend after scoring just one goal in his previous 33 games.