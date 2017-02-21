CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Transit Alert: Track Fire In East River Tunnel Causing LIRR Delays & Cancellations | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS2 Exclusive: A Sneak Peek At New Kosciuszko Bridge Span

February 21, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Kosciuszko Bridge, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Welcomed relief is on the way for the nearly 200,000 commuters who use the clogged, decaying Kosciuszko Bridge — a new span is scheduled to open in April.

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer got a behind the scenes look as Governor Andrew Cuomo offered up some “explosive” news.

Cuomo met with the team building the new Kosciuszko Bridge, an outdated 78-year-old span that gives new meaning to the term traffic tie-ups. Yet as the $555 million first phase nears completion, the Governor tells CBS2 that blowing up parts of the bridge is exactly what he’s going to do at some point this summer.

The governor says the demolition will save seven to nine months.

When the project is completed in 2020, it will actually be two bridges connecting Brooklyn and Queens — one in each direction. Luckily for commuters, their relief comes in April because when the first bridge is done, traffic will be rerouted and the old bridge will go up in smoke.

“Think of it from the commuter’s point of view,” the governor said. “Every day matters, so let’s find out a way to get it done.”

Cuomo has been on a rebuilding tear, from the new Tappan Zee Bridge, to new airports, to the new 2nd Avenue subway. But for him, this bridge is personal. As a kid, he drove over it with his dad — former Governor Mario Cuomo. Even then, he says, it was a nightmare.

“He would bang the steering wheel because it was always packed,” he says, “it was always annoying.”

Checking on the project with his team, the governor rattled off flaws in the old, rusting bridge — which was originally build for 10,000 cars, not the 185,000 that use it now — including the steep grade which is difficult for trucks to maneuver.

While the debate on just how to pronounce “Kosciuszko” may continue for another 78 years, Cuomo says he’s keeping the old name with the new bridge.

In addition to alleviating congestion, the new bridge will also have LED lights so the colors can be changed for special events.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia