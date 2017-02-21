NYPD: Couple Attacks, Robs Delivery Man In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man and a woman who they said attacked and robbed a food delivery man in the Bronx.
It happened Feb. 2 as the 21-year-old victim was making a delivery at a building on Olinville Avenue near Britton Street in the Allerton neighborhood.
Police said he was in the lobby when he was pushed by a man and a woman. The two then punched and kicked the victim before forcing him to the ground, according to police.
Once on the ground, police said the suspects searched through the man’s pockets, took his cell phone and cash and fled.
The victim was left with minor injuries.
The attack was captured on surveillance video and police said the suspects were also seen on other surveillance video nearby.
