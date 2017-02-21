Kellogg’s Transforms Times Square Eatery Into Pop-Tarts Cafe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.
Kellogg’s is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its Times Square eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.
Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.
Visitors to Kellogg’s NYC, located at 48th Street and Broadway, can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.
The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)