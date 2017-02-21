CBS2_header-logo
Instagram Account Tracks The Strange, Wild And Wacky Denizens Of The NYC Subway

February 21, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, Subway Creatures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sometimes your ride on the subway can be a boring one, but for others, it can be a journey down the rabbit hole.

Now, one man is out to keep track of all the strange sightings on the subway.

From the odd to the outrageous, the Instagram profile Subway Creatures chronicles New York’s unusual subway riders.

For the first time, the man behind it all is revealing himself on camera.

“It’s kind of the like the curtain’s being pulled back from the wizard right now,” said Subway Creatures creator Rick McGuire, who is a freelance TV producer.

McGuire first started Subway Creatures as a website, but now the Instagram account has taken off with more than 300,000 followers.

“It was really quick that I noticed being in New York City, the crazy stuff you’ll see down there,” McGuire said. “So I decided to just throw it all up on a website.”

All of the photos and videos on the Instagram account are submitted, but how does McGuire know if what he receives is for real?

“I do ask questions like do you know the person in this video or picture,” McGuire said.

McGuire said he doesn’t try to exploit people, especially the homeless population.

“It’s more of a general population people who are just regular commuters who are maybe wearing costumes that are funny,” McGuire said.

If you see something weird on the subway, you can submit the photo or video to McGuire via email or social media.

