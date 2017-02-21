Suffolk Lawmaker Says Long Way To Go In Illegal Dumping Crackdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A recent state crackdown on illegal dumping has uncovered nine sites and resulted in hundreds of citations issued.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg according to Suffolk County legislator Kara Hahn regarding the nine illegal dumping sites discovered in a two day state crackdown this month.
A problem, she adds, that is of special importance on Long Island.
“Especially because we sit over a sole source aquifer,” she tells WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs. “Anything that gets dumped on our land winds up trickling down into our drinking water.”
More than half of the 200 citations in the crackdown for unlawful disposal were handed out on Long Island.
The state is promising more crackdowns in the months ahead.
