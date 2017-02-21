Three Hurt, One Seriously, In Suffolk County Multi-Vehicle Crash On LIE

February 21, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway that occurred near exit 57 around 5:40 Tuesday evening.

Authorities say three people were taken to area hospitals, one of which was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The other injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

The westbound side of the LIE is closed in the area of the accident as the investigation continues.

