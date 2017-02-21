Upper West Side Apartment Fire Linked To Hoarding Conditions

February 21, 2017 8:56 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  Firefighters battled a mid-afternoon blaze in a jam packed apartment at West End Avenue and 91st Street Tuesday.

The call came in around 3:15 pm. Responders were forced to throw smoldering items out of all six windows of the apartment in order to put the fire out.

It took a little under an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Darrel Foster lives on an upper floor of the building, and tells 1010 WINS’ Al Jones the fire is “devastating.”


“But no loss of life, that’s the most important thing,” he added.

An occupant of the building and a firefighter were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

