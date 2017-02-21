CBS2_header-logo
AAA: Vehicle Rust Damage From Road De-Icers Costs Drivers $3 Billion A Year

February 21, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, de-icer

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A new AAA report estimates U.S. drivers pay about $3 billion a year to repair rust damage from road de-icers.

AAA’s Northeast office said Tuesday that liquid de-icers are faster and more effective, but they’re even more corrosive than traditional salt.

It said the fact that they remain liquid at lower temperatures makes it easier to coat vehicle surfaces, cracks and crevices.

AAA said rust damage to brake lines and fuel tanks can be deadly.

“Corroded brake lines can leak fluid and you have complete loss of braking power which can be very dangerous,” AAA Northeast’s Robert Sinclair, Jr. said. ‘We’re talking about critical mechanical components being damaged.”

Drivers should heed brake-warning lights, a spongy brake pedal or the smell of gasoline. State vehicle safety inspections can help consumers detect rust damage.

Frequent washing, especially the undercarriage, can neutralize road salt and chemicals.

There’s also the proverbial ounce of prevention: Try to stay off the roads before, during and right after winter storms.

“If you can avoid driving when this stuff is on the road, that would be good,” Sinclair said.

