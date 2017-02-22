2/22 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 22, 2017 11:31 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re expecting a brighter story this afternoon as our skies clear up some. And it’s going to feel pretty good for late February — we’re making a run for 58°!

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with some fog developing late; coastal communities may even see dense fog by daybreak. Low temperatures will be cool, but still well above normal in the upper 40’s or so.

Tomorrow will start off a bit cloudy and foggy. But like today, we’ll see some breaks of sun with temperatures warming into the 60’s. It will be a little cooler for coastal communities though with that onshore flow.

As for Friday, some morning showers will give way to above normal temperatures again. Expect highs in the 60’s with cooler conditions along the coast.

 

