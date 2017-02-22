‘My Mommy Is Sick:’ 3-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Makes Desperate Call To 911 Dispatcher

February 22, 2017 5:37 PM
BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A brave girl from Brick, New Jersey went above and beyond the call of duty.

The 3-year-old girl and her mother reunited with Brick police officers Tuesday, several weeks after a frightening medical emergency.

On February 4, the girl’s mother stopped responding, so the child picked up a phone, called 911 and had a five minute conversation with a dispatcher.

Child: “My mommy is sick.”
Operator: “Your mommy is sick?”
Child: “Yeah.”

Child: “My mommy is not saying hello.”
Operator: “She’s what?”
Child: “She’s not saying hi.”
Operator: “Is your mommy awake?”
Child: “No she’s closing her eyes.”

Operator: “Can you try and wake her up?”
Child: “Okay… mommy wake up mommy…wake up.”

Child: “Could you come over?”
Operator: “Can I what?”
Child: “Could you come over?”
Operator: “I’ll try and have one of my friends come over and help you.”

Police were able to trace the phone call, and despite originally responding to the wrong address, they eventually made it to the family’s home.

The girl’s mother was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be OK. She said she’s extremely proud of her daughter.

