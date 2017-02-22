Best Of Boomer & Carton: The Fun Begins On Sept. 4, 2007

NEW YORK (WFAN) — With legendary Don Imus’ departure in early 2007, WFAN was in search of some personalities who could hold down the 6 a.m.-10 a.m. time slot, one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in the radio industry.
It took a few months, but eventually the station found Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton, and morning sports talk radio hasn’t been the same since.
Esiason, a former NFL MVP quarterback who led the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII, and later played several seasons for the New York Jets, found immediate chemistry with Carton, who had spent the previous 16 years building a name for himself at various stations around the country.
On Sept. 4, 2007, the Boomer & Carton Show hit the airwaves for the first time, and in the 10 years since the “Dynamic Radio Duo” have entertained millions, both on the dial and simulcast on cable television.
The following are clips of the debut show’s open and closing segments.
Please check back with WFAN.com going forward as we relive some of the greatest moments in the history of the Boomer & Carton Show.