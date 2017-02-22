Best Of Boomer & Carton: The Origin Of Al Hughes And Jerry Rello

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Al Dukes and Jerry Recco have been working alongside Boomer & Carton for a very long time, but they haven’t always been that easy to identify.
In this memorable moment from 2009, Craig tells a story about an email snafu involving Dukes that nearly drove program director Eric Spitz to the brink of madness.
Later, Craig recounted how Recco was mistaken for a someone named Jerry Rello, playing a clip of a telling conversation between Mets radio announcers Howie Rose and Wayne Hagin.
Needless to say, all the parties involved eventually figured out who everyone was and they all lived happily ever after.
Have a listen.
