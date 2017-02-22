Best Of Boomer & Carton: Hank Haney, Author Of Tiger Book, Hangs Up During Heated Interview

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Who says golf is boring?

Back in 2012, Hank Haney’s controversial book about Tiger Woods, his most famous pupil, was a hot subject of debate. And when he decided to go on the Boomer & Carton Show on March 30 of that year, well, let’s just say things got heated.

In “The Big Miss,” Haney delves into his six years as Woods’ swing coach. But the book goes beyond the golf course, including passages about the superstar’s relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren and his fascination with the Navy SEALS.

Haney resigned in 2010. The decision came shortly after Woods, fresh off his much-publicized sex scandal, returned to the PGA Tour.

“I viewed it as my memories, too,” Haney told Boomer and Craig. “These weren’t just his memories, he didn’t have an exclusive on those memories. I wanted to share my observations, my thoughts about his greatness, the complexities that make him up as a golfer, as a person. If I had all positive things in the book, it wouldn’t have been an honest book.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Woods. Haney’s book was released shortly before the former No. 1 golfer in the world was set to compete at the Masters.

Carton seethed toward the end of the interview, “I think you’re a horrible human being.”

“You don’t know me!” Haney replied.

“I know enough. And here’s what I know about you,” Carton continued. “Without him, you don’t have a TV show. Without him, outside of die-hard golf fans, no one knows who you are.”

Haney exited around 21 minutes into the exchange. An audible “click” was heard while Carton went on:

“Here’s the reality of Hank Haney: Hank Haney’s gonna get to know you. Like a snake in the grass, if he can make money off you one day in the future, he’s gonna do it. And I can’t stand guys like you!

“It’s hard enough for a guy like Tiger Woods — I have to imagine — to let someone come into his world and to have complete, utter trust in that man, which you have to do to become better and use a coach. And then for that guy to turn around and tell the most, you know, family secrets that have nothing to do with golf, and put that crap off as a golf book, is obnoxious!”

Needless to say, this one is an all-time Boomer & Carton Show memorable moment.

