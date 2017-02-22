Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 22, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on how informed Chris Simms is.
With Boomer taking one last day off following his extensive Super Bowl duty, Craig and Chris had plenty to talk about. They started things off with a discussion on Magic Johnson’s return to the Lakers and later segued to some Jets news involving the futures of Darrelle Revis and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Also, they touched on Alex Rodriguez arrival at Yankees camp for his guest instructor gig, and we learned a little about Chris’ show prep.
There was all that and much more.
