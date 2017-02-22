Police Release Sketch In Attempted Rape Of Woman In the Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a sketch Wednesday in the attempted rape of a woman in the Bronx this past weekend.
Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, the 34-year-old woman was at Westchester and Metcalf avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx when the suspect came up from behind, put a knife to her neck, and took her pocketbook, police said.
The suspect then pulled the victim into an alleyway, put his hand inside her skirt and underwear and touched her genitals, police said.
The victim screamed and the suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for evaluation.
The suspect was described as a black male about 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 to 190 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat shirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.