Man Sought In Connection To Armed Robbery Of Bronx Cab Driver

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man they say robbed a taxi driver in the Bronx last week.
Police say around 7:10 am Feb. 17, a 44-year-old male taxi driver picked up the suspect in front of a Chase Bank at the intersection of Boynton Avenue and Westchester Avenue and dropped them off at Bruckner Boulevard and Wheeler Avenue in Soundview.
The suspect displayed a black firearm and demanded money from the driver, according to police. The victim complied and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Police say they’re looking for a black male with dark complexion, approximately 5’5″ and 140 pounds who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan colored pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-58-PISTA (74782).