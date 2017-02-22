Sword Attack In The Bronx Leaves Victim With Serious Arm Injury

February 22, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Sword, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man wielding a sword seriously injured another man in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2:30 p.m. on Merritt Avenue and Conner Street, the NYPD said.

The suspect and victim were involved in a dispute, according to police. The suspect followed the victim and attacked him with a sword, police said.

The victim suffered a serious injury to his arm, police said. He has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia