Sword Attack In The Bronx Leaves Victim With Serious Arm Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man wielding a sword seriously injured another man in the Bronx Monday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 2:30 p.m. on Merritt Avenue and Conner Street, the NYPD said.
The suspect and victim were involved in a dispute, according to police. The suspect followed the victim and attacked him with a sword, police said.
The victim suffered a serious injury to his arm, police said. He has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.