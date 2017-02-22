Sources: Man Indicted In 2005 Notorious Brooklyn Cold Case Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe they have cracked one of the city’s most notorious cold case murders.

Rashawn Brazell, 19, disappeared on Valentine’s Day in 2005.

He had been missing for three days when police found a plastic bag containing Brazell’s arm, legs and part of his torso in an A train subway tunnel under Bushwick.

Days later, more body parts were found at a recycling plant.

His head was never found.

A break in the case came last November when police got a DNA match in a different murder case.

A year before Brazell’s death, the naked body of 17-year-old Sharabia Thomas was found in two laundry bags in an alley in Bushwick. Officials said she had been tied up and strangled.

Last year, the Brooklyn Cold Case Squad matched DNA from her fingernails to Kwauhuru Govan, who was living in Florida until the arrest last November.

At his first court appearance, Govan shouted that he had been framed.

Now, law enforcement sources said they have a DNA match to the Brazell case as well and Govan has been indicted on another murder charge, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

Brazell’s mother said she is grateful for the arrest.

“It has been 12 years and I want to thank the detectives, the agency, the whole cold case unit for staying by my family,” Desire Brazell told reporters Wednesday.