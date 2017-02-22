CBS2_header-logo
2 Million Calphalon Knives Recalled Due To Risk Of Blade Breaking

February 22, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Calphalon, Recall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Roughly 2 million Calphalon knives are being recalled due to a risk of the blade breaking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Some 27 people have told the company they’ve been cut after the blade broke off: Four of the injuries required stitches, the CPSC said. There have been 3,150 complaints of broken blades, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets from August 2008 to March 2016, according to the CPSC.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the knives involved in the recall:

Product Item Item Number
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 4.5″ Parer KNR10045C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 7″ Santoku KNR0007C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Contemporary Paring Knife Set 1821332
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 5″ Santoku KNR0005C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 8″ Chef Knife KNR4008C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility KNSR002C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer KNSR0102C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set 3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808009
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set 4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808008
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922890
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922971
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1932810
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922976

 

The knives were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Amazon.com and more.

You can contact Calphalon at 1-800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, click here.

