Cuomo Vows To Protect Affordable Care Act From Republican Rollback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has vowed to defend the Affordable Care Act from a Republican rollback.
He was joined by elected officials and hospital workers from 1199 Service Employees International Union in the Bronx on Wednesday to rally in support of health care for New Yorkers.
George Gresham — president of the 1199 — was the warmup act. He led a call and response with members packed into an auditorium. As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, he disparaged the Trump administration’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
“Welcome to Trump care,” he said.
The statement was met with a chorus of boos.
“Appropriately responded to,” he replied.
The crowd stood and cheered as Governor Cuomo took the stage, he explained that one in every six New Yorkers is covered by the healthcare measure.
He called the opposition the other side and they’ve always pushed back.
“And they fought it every way, and they lost, and they haven’t given up, and they won’t given up, and we’re not gonna let them win,” he said.
Cuomo plans to make a $50-million investment in healthcare in the next year.