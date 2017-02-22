Report: Jets Have ‘Some Interest’ In Jay Cutler

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jay Cutler’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered. Could his next stop be New York?

According to CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora, Jets executives have “some interest” in the 11-year veteran as a bridge quarterback.

“They believe he can play in the elements that are a reality in the AFC East, and they like his moxie and arm talent,” La Canfora wrote in a column Wednesday.

The Bears are reportedly shopping Cutler and willing to take a seventh-round draft pick for him. However, his contract might preclude teams from making an offer. The 33-year-old quarterback has four years and $72 million remaining on his deal, including $15 million owed next season.

Chicago is expected to release Cutler if it cannot find a trade partner, which would allow an interested team to sign him in free agency at a more palatable price.

La Canfora wrote that the Jets’ interest in Cutler predates their hiring of quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who worked with Cutler while serving on the staffs of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

MORE: Palladino: Jets’ Best Choice For QB, Garoppolo, Will Never Get Here

Cutler, who tore the labrum in his right shoulder, played in just five games last season for the Bears, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Throughout his career, Cutler has been widely regarded as a quarterback who has all the physical tools but who lacks leadership skills and has been prone to poor decision making — he’s twice led the NFL in interceptions. Cutler has only been selected to one Pro Bowl in his career — and that came in 2008, when Bates was his QB coach in Denver.

La Canfora described Cutler as “a slightly younger, slightly ballsier, considerably more aloof Ryan Fitzpatrick.”

It’s unclear just how serious the Jets might be about acquiring Cutler. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported earlier this month that he heard the Jets won’t be suitors for Cutler, adding that he believes Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and free agent Mike Glennon are “higher in the Jets’ pecking order than Cutler.”

Taylor is under contract through 2021, but there has been speculation that he could be released.