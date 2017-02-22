All Clear After Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In Linden

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A scare triggered by a fake bomb led to a major police response, street closures and building evacuations in Linden.
The suspicious package was found near a pay phone outside a convenience store on West St. George Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It looked like a bomb,” Mayor Derek Armstead said. “It looked like a very authentic device and anytime you have a situation like this and a device as such we have to take every necessary precaution.”
Two nearby apartment buildings were evacuated as authorities surrounded the area. Police said the Union County bomb squad then “disrupted” the device, which did not have any explosives attached to it.
The mayor said the hoax is another frightening scare for those who live in Linden, which is the same community where terror suspect Ahmad Rahimi was arrested last September about a mile and a half away from Tuesday’s incident.
“Anytime you have an event like this, it disrupts the lives of our residents, requires a tremendous amount of resources to respond to,” said Armstead. “It’s just a shame that we live in a society now where people think that’s acceptable practice.”
Residents who were evacuated were later allowed to return home. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (908) 474-8537.