Best National Margarita Day 2017 Drink Specials, Bars In NYC

February 22nd is National Margarita Day and New York City is ready to party! From food and drink specials to enticing twists on the classic Margarita, here are the best places to celebrate. By Carly Petrone/John Friia
Mezcaleria La Milagrosa
149 Havemeyer St.
Brooklyn, NY
718-599-1499
More: Best Secret, Hidden Bars In NYC
Head over to Williamsburg for Mezcaleria La Milagrosa’s Margarita Jamaica ($11.) Sip on a mix of mezcal, infused hibiscus tea, Cointreau, orange bitters, and fresh lime. Hopefully, it’ll transport you to a tropical oasis. This newly-opened agave bar and listening room, accessible through a freezer door of a Mexican deli is run by the popular chef/owner of La Superior and Cerveceria Havemeyer. Definitely come try this colorful cocktail on National Margarita Day.
Añejo
Multiple Locations
More: Best Tacos In NYC
A celebration to salute the margarita is not complete without a visit to Añejo. Boasting an eclectic selection of tequila and mezcals, Añejo is offering all-day happy hour margaritas for $8. In honor of National Margarita Day, the restaurant is also serving the savory limited-edition Avo Margarita, made with tequila, guacamole puree, agave and lime, with a spiced salt and fresh tortilla chip rim.
Pizza Beach
167 Orchard St.
New York, NY
646-852-6478
More: Best Beach-Themed Bars, Restaurants In NYC
Enjoy “a marg for a marg” at Pizza Beach! Both their Upper East Side and Lower East Side locations will be offering a free spicy margarita with an order of a margherita pizza –so come hungry. This drink has quite the kick, thanks to its three simple ingredients: jalapeno-infused tequila, fresh lime, and canton ginger.
Rosie’s
29 East 2nd Street
New York, NY 10003
212-335-0114
Rosie’s brings their patrons four unique margarita flavors that will give New Yorkers something to look forward to this Wednesday. Order a flight of three for $12, which includes the classic Rosie’s, Fresca Verde and spiced pineapple. The flight of four is $15 and features the tasty prickly pear margarita.
Junoon
27 W. 24th St.
New York, NY 10010
212-490-2100
More: Best Indian Fast-Casual In NYC
You’ve probably never had a Margarita quite like the one from Junoon. This Indian hot-spot is serving up their Mumbai Margarita, made with with mango and Indian spices. You’ll taste quite a unique blend of Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge Lime, fresh lime juice, mango puree, and their inventive rose syrup (simple syrup, a jalapeno, and a dash of rose water.) The glass is rimmed with chili salt and garnished with lime and mint.
SideBAR
118 East 15th Street
New York, NY 10003
212-677-2900
More: Best Chicken Wings In NYC
After a stressful Wednesday, people can unwind and head to Union Square’s SideBAR. Whether heading with coworkers or friends, New Yorkers can enjoy super-sized margarita all day for only $5.
Gilt City + Toloache Thompson
205 Thompson St.
New York, NY 10012
212-420-0600
More: NYC’s Best Unique Food Delivery Services
Gilt City is offering a great deal for National Margarita Day. They’ve teamed up with Toloache Thompson to offer up their “Tacos & Margaritas for Two” deal! For $55, you’ll get one order of guacamole to share, three orders of tacos to share (two tacos per plate; six total) and one house margarita or raspado per person. Sounds like a pretty perfect reason to celebrate National Margarita Day! Click this link to sign up for this special deal.
Oleanders
160 North 12th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
718-218-7500
Exploring Williamsburg: Eat, See And Play
New Yorkers can cross the East River into Williamsburg to celebrate National Margarita Day at Oleanders at the McCarren Hotel and Pool. Margaritas will flow all day at the special price of $8 in honor of the holiday. Their signature cocktail is made with tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and red chili agave.
The Skylark
200 W. 39th St.
New York, NY 10018
212-257-4577
Enjoy the stunning views of Manhattan from the 39th floor of The Skylark. Mixologist Johnny Swet has come up with an enticing margarita especially for National Margarita Day. Sip on the Rio Verde Margarita – Milagro Reposado Tequila, agave, Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Liquor, and lime juice. It’s shaken and then ice strained into a “tortilla salt” rimmed glass and garnished with spiked grilled tomatillo and cilantro. Swet has also provided the measurements for each ingredient so you can enjoy this tasty margarita at home. Cheers!
Burger & Lobster
39 West 19th Street
New York, NY 10011
646-833-7532
More: Best Lobster Rolls In NYC
Burger & Lobster may not be the first place that comes to mind on National Margarita Day, but it is worth visiting for their irresistible offer. The traditional lobster roll meal gets a Mexican makeover with their special margarita and Fiesta Lobster Roll for $30. Made with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, pineapple juice and muddled jalapenos, their fiesty cocktail compliments the zesty lobster roll, topped with chipotle mayo, corn, white cabbage and red pepper. For people wanting more margarita, they can order additional drinks at a discounted price.
For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!
John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.
Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.