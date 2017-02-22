Best National Margarita Day 2017 Drink Specials, Bars In NYC

February 22nd is National Margarita Day and New York City is ready to party! From food and drink specials to enticing twists on the classic Margarita, here are the best places to celebrate. By Carly Petrone/John Friia

Mezcaleria La Milagrosa

149 Havemeyer St.

Brooklyn, NY

718-599-1499

Head over to Williamsburg for Mezcaleria La Milagrosa’s Margarita Jamaica ($11.) Sip on a mix of mezcal, infused hibiscus tea, Cointreau, orange bitters, and fresh lime. Hopefully, it’ll transport you to a tropical oasis. This newly-opened agave bar and listening room, accessible through a freezer door of a Mexican deli is run by the popular chef/owner of La Superior and Cerveceria Havemeyer. Definitely come try this colorful cocktail on National Margarita Day.

Añejo

Multiple Locations

A celebration to salute the margarita is not complete without a visit to Añejo. Boasting an eclectic selection of tequila and mezcals, Añejo is offering all-day happy hour margaritas for $8. In honor of National Margarita Day, the restaurant is also serving the savory limited-edition Avo Margarita, made with tequila, guacamole puree, agave and lime, with a spiced salt and fresh tortilla chip rim.

Pizza Beach

167 Orchard St.

New York, NY

646-852-6478

Enjoy “a marg for a marg” at Pizza Beach! Both their Upper East Side and Lower East Side locations will be offering a free spicy margarita with an order of a margherita pizza –so come hungry. This drink has quite the kick, thanks to its three simple ingredients: jalapeno-infused tequila, fresh lime, and canton ginger.

Rosie’s

29 East 2nd Street

New York, NY 10003

212-335-0114

Rosie’s brings their patrons four unique margarita flavors that will give New Yorkers something to look forward to this Wednesday. Order a flight of three for $12, which includes the classic Rosie’s, Fresca Verde and spiced pineapple. The flight of four is $15 and features the tasty prickly pear margarita.

Junoon

27 W. 24th St.

New York, NY 10010

212-490-2100

You’ve probably never had a Margarita quite like the one from Junoon. This Indian hot-spot is serving up their Mumbai Margarita, made with with mango and Indian spices. You’ll taste quite a unique blend of Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge Lime, fresh lime juice, mango puree, and their inventive rose syrup (simple syrup, a jalapeno, and a dash of rose water.) The glass is rimmed with chili salt and garnished with lime and mint.

SideBAR

118 East 15th Street

New York, NY 10003

212-677-2900

After a stressful Wednesday, people can unwind and head to Union Square’s SideBAR. Whether heading with coworkers or friends, New Yorkers can enjoy super-sized margarita all day for only $5.

Gilt City + Toloache Thompson

205 Thompson St.

New York, NY 10012

212-420-0600

Gilt City is offering a great deal for National Margarita Day. They’ve teamed up with Toloache Thompson to offer up their “Tacos & Margaritas for Two” deal! For $55, you’ll get one order of guacamole to share, three orders of tacos to share (two tacos per plate; six total) and one house margarita or raspado per person. Sounds like a pretty perfect reason to celebrate National Margarita Day! Click this link to sign up for this special deal.

Oleanders

160 North 12th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11249

718-218-7500

New Yorkers can cross the East River into Williamsburg to celebrate National Margarita Day at Oleanders at the McCarren Hotel and Pool. Margaritas will flow all day at the special price of $8 in honor of the holiday. Their signature cocktail is made with tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and red chili agave.

The Skylark

200 W. 39th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-257-4577

Enjoy the stunning views of Manhattan from the 39th floor of The Skylark. Mixologist Johnny Swet has come up with an enticing margarita especially for National Margarita Day. Sip on the Rio Verde Margarita – Milagro Reposado Tequila, agave, Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Liquor, and lime juice. It’s shaken and then ice strained into a “tortilla salt” rimmed glass and garnished with spiked grilled tomatillo and cilantro. Swet has also provided the measurements for each ingredient so you can enjoy this tasty margarita at home. Cheers!

Burger & Lobster

39 West 19th Street

New York, NY 10011

646-833-7532

Burger & Lobster may not be the first place that comes to mind on National Margarita Day, but it is worth visiting for their irresistible offer. The traditional lobster roll meal gets a Mexican makeover with their special margarita and Fiesta Lobster Roll for $30. Made with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, pineapple juice and muddled jalapenos, their fiesty cocktail compliments the zesty lobster roll, topped with chipotle mayo, corn, white cabbage and red pepper. For people wanting more margarita, they can order additional drinks at a discounted price.

