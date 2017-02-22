Lichtenstein: Expansion Draft Concerns Shouldn’t Stop Devils From Trading Cammalleri

By Steve Lichtenstein

Mike Cammalleri has had a forgettable season.

Following an injury-shortened 2015-16 campaign, the 34-year-old left wing was expected to boost the Devils’ attack this season. Cammalleri was the team’s top point producer with 38 in 42 games when he was shut down a year ago.

After a slow start — just three assists in this season’s first 10 games — Cammalleri netted a hat trick in Carolina. Unfortunately, he soon after received news of a family illness which required his full attention. Just as he was getting hot, he missed the next six games, including the Devils’ three consecutive defeats on their California road trip.

When the Devils returned home, Cammalleri returned to the lineup and produced as if his puck luck was uninterrupted. In all, he tallied six goals and added five assists in his next six games.

Since a two-goal performance in Nashville on Dec. 3, however, Cammalleri has pretty much dropped off the score sheet. Despite ample time on one of the Devils’ power play units, he had all of one goal and 12 assists in his next 33 games before getting benched for New Jersey’s home-and-home series against the Islanders last weekend.

It was the first time in Cammalleri’s three seasons in New Jersey that he was a healthy scratch and he voiced his displeasure with the decision to the media.

Still seething, Cammalleri was back in uniform on Tuesday, a 2-1 Devils’ loss at home to their nemeses from Ottawa. Once again pointless in 15:12 of ice time, he was credited with two shots on goal, one of which was a decent scoring chance from in front that was denied by Senators goalie Craig Anderson.

“I thought Michael came back and there was lots of good in his game,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “He was competitive on the puck. You can see him in and around the net-front area; he really got to some hard areas of the ice.”

Like the Devils’ effort against the soul-crushing Senators on Tuesday, was it good? Maybe. But it certainly wasn’t good enough.

The loss further dashed New Jersey’s postseason hopes, as the Devils’ 60 points in 60 games puts them closer to the Eastern Conference cellar than to the eighth seed required for playoff entry.

With the NHL trade deadline just a week away, it’s time for Devils general manager Ray Shero to take stock of what he has and start selling.

It’s time to free Cammalleri from this nightmare.

It’s not as easy as it sounds. On one hand, there aren’t many sellers around the league, which could work in the Devils’ favor. Also, Cammalleri’s experience and skillset would ordinarily make him a prime deadline catch for a playoff contender. On the right team, one where it would increase the likelihood that he would consent to waive his no-trade clause, he could be a game-changer.

But in addition to Cammalleri’s no-trade clause, his age, current performance, and contract ($5 million per year with two more seasons to go) will limit his value in the marketplace.

And then there are the ramifications related to this offseason’s expansion draft. The NHL has set some unusual rules which Shero must consider before dealing Cammalleri away.

All current NHL teams must submit a list of protected players by June 17 in advance of Las Vegas’ expansion draft four days later. Most concerning among the protection rules in the Devils’ case is the one requiring that they leave unprotected two forwards with more than two years of professional experience who are under contract for 2017-18.

Looking over the Devils’ committed payroll for next season, there is no way they would let Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri, Adam Henrique or Travis Zajac walk away for nothing. They will be protected.

The problem is that the only other forwards (not including Ryane Clowe, who is exempt since he is on the long-term injured reserve list) currently signed for next year are Devante Smith-Pelly, who is having a disappointing season, and Cammalleri.

If you’re wondering why Cammalleri is allowed be left unprotected in an expansion draft even though he has a no-trade clause, that’s hockey.

In any event, let’s say Shero is able to find a fit for Cammalleri at a fair price in the next week. He would then have to go out and make another trade for a veteran on a multi-year deal just so he could expose that new player to Las Vegas in less than four months.

It would kind of defeat the purpose. While Player X might not cost as much as the gain from any Cammalleri trade, it certainly would offset it to some degree.

Shero could also extend the contracts of Beau Bennett and/or P.A. Parenteau, who are slated to be free agents this summer, before the draft. But that would mean rewarding two more of this season’s underachievers, because the odds are that Las Vegas would look elsewhere on the Devils’ unprotected list. If I were to guess, the Golden Knights could go for one of New Jersey’s unprotected defensemen, such as Jon Merrill or John Moore.

It’s a Devil of a choice for Shero, who stands most to blame for this season’s speed bump on the road to restoring the franchise. The right thing for him to do now for both the team and Cammalleri, however, is to make a deal and let the near future be damned.

