Powerball Jackpot Grows To $403 Million

February 22, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: John Montone, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Powerball players are getting ready for another big drawing.

Wednesday night’s jackpot has now grown to $403 million after there were no winners on Saturday.

It’s the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million, but that’s not stopping New Yorkers from fantasizing about what they’d do with all that money.

“I’ll buy a bunch of real estate if I do win, turn that $400 million into $800 million,” one man, named Pete, told 1010 WINS’ John Montone.

“I always wanted to go to Southeast Asia, Australia, Thailand,” one woman said.

A grand prize winner can receive annual payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment worth almost $244 million before taxes.

