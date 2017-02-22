69-Year-Old Woman Dies Months After Queens Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 69-year-old woman who was attacked by a stranger outside a Queens deli last October has died.
Eve Gentillon died four days ago and the case is now classified as a homicide.
On Oct. 15, Gentillon was on her way to church when she was punched in the face without warning as she walked past the Sutphin King Deli on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, police said.
She hit the ground and suffered a head injury.
Witnesses say the suspect was fighting with a deli employee after he attempted to steal beer from the store. Gentillon apparently saw the incident and told the suspect to stop before she was attacked.
Richard Springer, 29, is charged in the case. He was ordered to undergo a mental health exam.