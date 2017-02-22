Second Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Rutgers Student

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rutgers University student last year.
U.S. Marshals arrested 26-year-old Fraynned Ramirez on Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Extradition proceedings are underway and Ramirez could be back in the U.S. as early as Wednesday, according to authorities.
Ramirez and another man, 25-year-old Marcus Feliz, are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the April 10, 2016, death of 21-year-old Shani Patel.
Authorities said Patel was shot to death at his off-campus apartment near the university’s Newark campus. Patel’s roommate was injured, but survived.
Feliz was arrested shortly after the shooting and pleaded not guilty during a brief court hearing. It’s unclear if Ramirez has an attorney who can comment.
