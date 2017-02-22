Small Business Spotlight: Jersey Italian Gravy Owner Carlos Vega On Getting Your Product Onto Store Shelves

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York February 22, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, Joe Connolly sits down with Carlos Vega, owner of Jersey Italian Gravy.

Vega started his company selling sauce (gravy) out of the pizzeria he owned with his wife. He turned those small sales into a big business, and is now helping other companies land their products on store shelves.

How does Vega do it? Joe finds out when the two play the role of grocer and salesman.

