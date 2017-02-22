SodaStream Announces Recall Of 51,000 Carbonating Bottles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – SodaStream is recalling some 51,000 blue tinted one liter carbonating bottles.
The company says that they can burst under pressure due to a manufacturing defect.
No injuries have been reported.
The recalled bottles have an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on their warning labels and have a blue cap and blue base.
They also have the words “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” printed on the labels.
The bottles were sold between Feb. 2016 through January 2017.
Customers with bottles covered by the recall are urged to immediately stop using them and to contact the company for a refund.
You can contact SodaStream USA at (866) 272-9417 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday-Friday.
