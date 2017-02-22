SodaStream Announces Recall Of 51,000 Carbonating Bottles

February 22, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: SodaStream

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – SodaStream is recalling some 51,000 blue tinted one liter carbonating bottles.

The company says that they can burst under pressure due to a manufacturing defect.

No injuries have been reported.

The recalled bottles have an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on their warning labels and have a blue cap and blue base.

They also have the words “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” printed on the labels.

The bottles were sold between Feb. 2016 through January 2017.

Customers with bottles covered by the recall are urged to immediately stop using them and to contact the company for a refund.

You can contact SodaStream USA at (866) 272-9417 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday-Friday.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia