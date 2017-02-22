Brazen Staten Island Bike Riding Daredevils Caught In The Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several teenage bicycle riders who have gained notoriety for causing trouble for drivers in Staten Island were arrested Tuesday. Charges include reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, residents have been complaining about the riders endangering both themselves and others. The NYPD caught several of the riders in the act Tuesday night.

The skilled daredevils recorded their two-wheeled exploits and posted them on social media. Their freewheeling antics have drawn the ire of Staten Island drivers.

Many have marveled at the riders’ talent even as they question their judgement.

“I couldn’t do that when I was a kid,” exclaimed one driver.

Still, others are worried.

“I find it dangerous for the kids, and also for myself, because God forbid you hit one of them,” Staten Island resident Christina Nocerino said. “They don’t even look, they just come out and do purposely, they ride in groups and packs, pop wheelies in front of cars as cars are driving down the road.”

On a popular Staten Island Facebook page, hundreds of readers complained about the bike riders after someone posted pictures of a pack of bikers impeding traffic on busy Hylan Boulevard.

Mike Reilly moderates that Facebook page.

“We want them to ride bikes, but we want them to do it safely,” he says. “I’m all for pulling wheelies, having fun, but when you’re jeopardizing, playing chicken with a 4,000 pound car, right?”

The NYPD has been keeping an eye on the situation, and on Tuesday, patrol officers arrested at least four young riders for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Their bikes — which sell for around $1,000 — were confiscated.

Arrests and confiscations from New Dorp & Midland Beach areas. Reckless riding is illegal! pic.twitter.com/2fHQMAQCaE — NYPD 122nd Precinct (@NYPD122Pct) February 21, 2017

“They’re letting them know how serious this is,” he said, “it’s a potentially deadly situation.”

CBS2 reported that police are also keeping their eye on a so-called “rideout” that some riders have planned for Thursday afternoon. They’re worried it could attract dozens of riders and create problems along the route from Great Kills to Tottenville.