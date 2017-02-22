Suspects Sought In Linden Dunkin Donuts Armed Robbery

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are looking for two men they say held up a Dunkin Donuts in Linden last month.
Authorities say around 6:50 pm on Jan. 22, police officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 126 E. Edgar Rd. for reports of an armed robbery.
The two suspects are believed to have approached the store on foot coming from Woodlawn Avenue before entering together and demanding money.
Police say one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and they ordered a clerk into the storage room before fleeing the scene.
Suspect #1 is described as a black male between 5’7″ and 5’9.” He was last seen wearing a black wool cap, black jacket, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Suspect #2 is described as a black male with a short beard, who was last seen wearing glasses and all black clothing.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Damatta at (908) 474-8538.