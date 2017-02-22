Small Plane Crash Reported Near Tweed New Haven Airport

February 22, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: East Haven, Tweed-New Haven Airport

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Firefighters and police are responding to a report of a small plane crash in East Haven near the Tweed New Haven Airport.

East Haven police said on Twitter that the plane had been located in a swamp area off of the airport’s property north of Roses Farm Road.

Police said two people were on board the aircraft and said medical personnel are “treating injuries.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

