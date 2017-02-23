2/23 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 23, 2017 11:00 AM
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Some clouds and fog will linger into early this afternoon with some brightening thereafter. And we’ll have to work for it, but the low 60’s are in reach by day’s end – an April feel!

We’ll see a few showers push into our northwestern suburbs the first half of the evening; the city will see its chance the second half of the evening through about daybreak. And it won’t be quite as cool tomorrow morning – pretty comfortable considering it’s February.

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and fog with morning showers mainly to the north of the city. And we’ll see our skies brighten some with a big range in afternoon temps: from the 50’s east to nearly 70° far S&W!

As for Saturday, we’ll see one more round of clouds and fog in the morning. After that, we’ll see breezy conditions and a chance of showers; the best chance will be late in the afternoon and into the evening.

