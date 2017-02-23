2/23 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

February 23, 2017 4:15 AM
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Well, fog will dominate the morning, until the sun burns some it off, then the low offshore will drift east, allowing for some clearing in the afternoon.

Expect the clouds to linger east and around teh coast most of the day. This will cap off temps in the upper 50s.

The Hamptons will be the coolest spot. Interior NJ will have the warmest temps.

Some showers are possible today, so grab the umbrella just in case, but you will not need it for long.

