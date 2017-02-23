Best Of Boomer & Carton: Running Into A Wall For The Guys

NEW YORK (WFAN) — To say things got out of hand during this memorable moment on the Boomer & Carton Show is putting it mildly.
Make no mistake, on Jan. 9, 2009, the word of the day was “dedication.”
That was the day Chris Lopresti, “The” Eddie Scozzare and others thought it would be a great idea to show Boomer and Craig just how much they cared about the morning show by running into walls inside the WFAN studio.
No joke.
As you might expect, total hilarity ensued.
