Best Of Mike Francesa: Blasting Mets After Getting Swept In 2012

February 23, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (WFAN) — After the Mets were swept in a four-game series by the lowly Rockies in August 2012, Mike Francesa took to the air to call Terry Collins’ team an “embarrassment.”

“All they talked about after the game — that drove me crazy — all they talked about, ‘Well, we got a couple of good at-bats late,” Francesa said. “We were within a run.’ You’re playing a team that stinks! You’re playing a team full of minor-leaguers!”

To listen to the Francesa’s epic rant, click on the audio player below.

