Best Of Mike Francesa: Blasting Mets After Getting Swept In 2012

NEW YORK (WFAN) — After the Mets were swept in a four-game series by the lowly Rockies in August 2012, Mike Francesa took to the air to call Terry Collins’ team an “embarrassment.”
“All they talked about after the game — that drove me crazy — all they talked about, ‘Well, we got a couple of good at-bats late,” Francesa said. “We were within a run.’ You’re playing a team that stinks! You’re playing a team full of minor-leaguers!”
MORE: Best Of Mike Francesa
To listen to the Francesa’s epic rant, click on the audio player below.