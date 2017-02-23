Best Of Boomer & Carton: Craig Makes A Costly Bet Involving A Speedo

NEW YORK (WFAN) — For whatever reason, Craig has this thing about walking the Brooklyn Bridge in some ridiculous outfit.
It all started back in 2008 when Craig was so sure the Giants would lose to the Cowboys in Dallas he made a bet with MSG Network’s Mike Bair. If he lost he was to walk the Brooklyn Bridge in a Speedo.
The Giants beat the Cowboys in Dallas not long after, 21-17.
Donning a Jeremy Shockey jersey and the aforementioned Speedo, Craig made good on his end.
Two years later, he would pay up on another bet, this time involving the Jets, in similar fashion.
Please click here to see more of the greatest moments in the history of the Boomer & Carton Show