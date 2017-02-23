Best Of Boomer & Carton: Jay Mohr Does John And Suzyn Impressions

NEW YORK (WFAN) — You know you’ve tried it. Admit it.
John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman have arguably the most recognizable radio voices in New York sports. For years they have called Yankees games, and have been nothing short of entertaining.
But doing a suitable impression of either is no easy task, for they each have their own unique style that is hard to mimic.
Well, comedian and actor Jay Mohr may be the only one who has managed to nail down both.
During an interview with Boomer & Carton several years ago, Mohr left the guys in stitches.
Have a listen.
